Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.440-5.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.7 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.44-$5.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on A. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Shares of A traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.30. 567,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.60. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $145.43.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 31,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,111,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,602,000 after acquiring an additional 351,090 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

