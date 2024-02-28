Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2024

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRGGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $3.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. Airgain has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $7.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 7.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Airgain by 18.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Further Reading

