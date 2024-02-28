Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $3.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. Airgain has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $7.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 7.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Airgain by 18.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

