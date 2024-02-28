Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ) versus Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Critical Comparison

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ – Get Free Report) and Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Akumin and Enzo Biochem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 0 0 0 0 N/A Enzo Biochem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -34.67% -1,249.92% -8.42% Enzo Biochem N/A -49.57% -26.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akumin and Enzo Biochem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Akumin and Enzo Biochem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $749.63 million 0.05 -$156.76 million ($2.82) -0.13 Enzo Biochem $31.06 million 2.18 $20.29 million N/A N/A

Enzo Biochem has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akumin.

Volatility & Risk

Akumin has a beta of -1.02, meaning that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzo Biochem has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.1% of Akumin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Enzo Biochem shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Akumin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Enzo Biochem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enzo Biochem beats Akumin on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to hospitals and health systems across 48 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida. On October 22, 2023, Akumin Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis. It also provides AMPIVIEW in situ hybridization probes for enhanced detection of low expressed targets useful in the growing spatial biology space; reagents and assays for cell and gene therapy research and development; POLYVIEW PLUS Enhanced Immunohistochemistry platform, offers solutions within the area of anatomical pathology through optimized assays; Enhanced Immunoassays, pushing sensitivity to expand immunoassay applications for basic research, bioprocess, and diagnostics; AMPIPROBE, a nucleic acid amplification platform; and Axxora.com, a proven distribution platform for original manufacturers of innovative research reagents. The company's proprietary products and technologies in translational research and drug development areas, including cell biology, genomics, assays, immunohistochemistry, and small molecule chemistry. It markets its products and services through its direct sales force and a network of distributors. The company was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, New York.

