Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives $14.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 230.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth $39,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

