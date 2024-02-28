Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

Albany International Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE AIN traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.27. Albany International has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $102.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.97 and a 200 day moving average of $88.93.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $323.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.17 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albany International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $417,218,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $345,580,000 after purchasing an additional 38,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,080,000 after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Albany International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Albany International by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,857,000 after acquiring an additional 379,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

Recommended Stories

