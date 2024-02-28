Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 172,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 109.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,168,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,044,000 after acquiring an additional 54,717 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 69.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $121.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $153.07.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). The business had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 940.76%.

In related news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,917. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

