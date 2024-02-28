Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $465.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.56 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.02% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Alignment Healthcare updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 20.1 %

Shares of ALHC stock traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $5.53. 1,235,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,323. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.42. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 4.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America cut Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

