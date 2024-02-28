Allient (ALNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Allient to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.
Allient Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of ALNT opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.79. Allient has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $466.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.58.
Allient Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Allient
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Insider selling at JPM: A Closer Look Amidst Historic CEO Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.