Allient (ALNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Allient to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

Allient Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ALNT opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.79. Allient has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $466.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Allient Company Profile

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products.

