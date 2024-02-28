Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.81

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.81 and last traded at $75.73, with a volume of 24246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The business had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,855,053.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,245 shares of company stock worth $6,048,673. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 31.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

