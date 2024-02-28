Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading Down 3.1%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $139.29 and last traded at $139.47. Approximately 15,517,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 28,334,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.96.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.98 and a 200-day moving average of $136.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 41,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 33,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,666,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $232,775,000 after purchasing an additional 808,774 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

