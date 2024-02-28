Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.86% from the stock’s current price.

ATEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Alphatec

Alphatec Trading Up 1.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $19.14.

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 557,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 557,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Lish sold 11,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $183,512.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 538,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,256,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,283 shares of company stock worth $572,271. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.