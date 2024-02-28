Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Director Acquires C$17,000.00 in Stock

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) Director André Gaumond acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$17,000.00.

Altius Minerals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Altius Minerals stock traded up C$0.14 on Wednesday, hitting C$17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 103,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,833. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.33. Altius Minerals Co. has a twelve month low of C$16.11 and a twelve month high of C$23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$814.95 million, a P/E ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALS shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.00.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

