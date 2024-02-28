Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the e-commerce giant will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s FY2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $173.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $176.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total transaction of $8,432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,014,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,670,375.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock worth $5,495,283,506. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

