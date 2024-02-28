Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.29, RTT News reports. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 47.26%. The company had revenue of $76.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

Ambac Financial Group stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 98,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,860. Ambac Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 75.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 45.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $158,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambac Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.