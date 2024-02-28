Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

AS opened at $15.99 on Monday. Amer Sports has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $16.53.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

