American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.530-5.730 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cfra reiterated a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.50.

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.98. 2,200,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,814,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 446.4% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

