American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 328,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American International Group were worth $19,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in American International Group by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,336,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,983,000 after buying an additional 476,104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 924,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.86%.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.