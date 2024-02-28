American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 million, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

