American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $70.34

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $70.34 and last traded at $71.04, with a volume of 56494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

American States Water Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.44.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

Institutional Trading of American States Water

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in American States Water by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in American States Water by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

