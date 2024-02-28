American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.210-10.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Tower also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.21-10.45 EPS.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $219.00.

AMT stock traded up $4.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The company has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of American Tower by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,221,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,186,000 after buying an additional 1,093,533 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,451,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,951,000 after buying an additional 790,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,584,000 after acquiring an additional 362,215 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

