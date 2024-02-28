American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Get American Tower alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Price Performance

AMT traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.52. 470,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,156. American Tower has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.