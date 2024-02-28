Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 134.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,578 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.21% of Ameriprise Financial worth $68,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total value of $154,377.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total value of $154,377.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,454.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total value of $999,967.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,857,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,202 shares of company stock worth $35,650,009 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE AMP opened at $408.68 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.09 and a 52 week high of $410.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $386.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.55.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMP shares. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.