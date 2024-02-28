Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.10

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.10 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 113065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $774.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 800.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.