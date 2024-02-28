Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Raised by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $189.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.33 and its 200-day moving average is $182.38. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. UBS Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.