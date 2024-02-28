Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.04) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,707,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,171,000 after acquiring an additional 189,931 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,751,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,264,000 after purchasing an additional 843,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $604,916.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,554,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $604,916.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,554,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $212,818.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,618 shares of company stock valued at $941,797 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

See Also

