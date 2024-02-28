Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 28th (A, AAN, ACAD, ADNT, ADTN, AES, AESI, AGL, AHCO, AMBA)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 28th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $125.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $132.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $9.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $40.00 to $39.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $8.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $11.00 to $13.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $80.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $228.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $105.00 to $140.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $60.00 to $67.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $16.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $6.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $33.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $89.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $188.00 to $185.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $297.00 to $339.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $315.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $285.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $35.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $15.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$126.00 to C$125.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$137.00 to C$136.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$135.00 to C$133.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$145.00 to C$141.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$141.00 to C$137.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$144.00 to C$136.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$66.00 to C$67.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$63.00 to C$66.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$66.00 to C$69.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$64.00 to C$68.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$64.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$65.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$65.00 to C$67.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$63.00 to C$66.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $113.00 to $100.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.00 to C$3.15. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $105.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $71.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $10.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $63.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $62.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $72.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $1.50 to $2.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$3.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $6.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $27.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $32.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.50 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $103.00 to $99.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $26.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $20.00 to $24.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $80.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $1.50 to $1.60. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $40.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $23.00 to $24.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $49.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $105.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $25.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $9.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $9.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $17.00 to $11.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $52.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $40.00 to $44.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $61.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $13.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$29.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $62.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $73.00 to $76.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $41.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $94.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $82.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $105.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $20.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $261.00 to $258.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $268.00 to $269.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $12.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $37.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) was given a C$7.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $82.00 to $90.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $83.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $26.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $148.00 to $168.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $134.00 to $136.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,000 ($76.10) to GBX 7,400 ($93.86). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$17.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $21.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $22.00 to $21.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$32.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1.75 to $2.25. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$10.00.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$167.00 to C$173.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $66.00 to $69.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $107.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $268.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $244.00 to $258.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $215.00 to $250.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $250.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $246.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$20.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $21.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $132.00 to $126.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ME Group International (LON:MEGP) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 158 ($2.00) to GBX 203 ($2.57). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $14.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $2.00 to $1.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $95.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $43.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $47.00 to $46.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$11.00.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $3.00 to $4.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $58.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $71.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $41.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $25.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $37.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target raised by Evercore Inc. from $88.00 to $93.00. Evercore Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $88.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $199.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $175.00 to $192.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $166.00 to $199.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $182.00 to $209.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $173.00 to $195.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $182.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $12.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $22.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $17.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $17.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $47.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $55.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $40.00 to $39.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $19.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $144.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $3.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $142.00 to $150.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$24.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$6.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $41.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$7.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $95.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $135.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $89.00 to $108.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $86.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $38.00 to $35.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $44.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $44.00 to $48.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) had its price target boosted by Chardan Capital from $11.00 to $13.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $46.00 to $116.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $39.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $34.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $36.00 to $34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $12.00 to $15.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

