Analysts Set ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) PT at $14.25

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACDC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ProFrac from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ProFrac from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACDC. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,167,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ProFrac by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,860,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 109,123 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,580,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ProFrac by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 233,075 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProFrac by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 820,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 470,282 shares during the period.

ACDC opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. ProFrac has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

