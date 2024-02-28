Analysts Set ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) PT at $14.25

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ACDC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ProFrac from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ProFrac from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACDC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProFrac
ProFrac Stock Up 6.7 %
ACDC opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. ProFrac has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
About ProFrac
ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProFrac
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.