Analysts Set Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Target Price at $74.07

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on W. StockNews.com downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th.

NYSE:W opened at $57.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.52. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 3.32. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $90.71.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,472.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,310 shares of company stock worth $3,328,616 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

