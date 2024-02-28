Analyzing Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) & Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ)

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Free Report) and Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genel Energy and Extraction Oil & Gas' top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genel Energy $432.70 million 0.76 -$7.30 million N/A N/A Extraction Oil & Gas $906.64 million 0.01 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.13

Genel Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Extraction Oil & Gas.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A Extraction Oil & Gas -223.86% -56.20% -11.52%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Genel Energy and Extraction Oil & Gas' net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Genel Energy and Extraction Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Extraction Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.6% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Genel Energy has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genel Energy beats Extraction Oil & Gas on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI). The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco. Genel Energy plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 169,900 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 125,500 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 254.1 MMBoe; and had 1,509 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On June 14, 2020, Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

