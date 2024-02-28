Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 1,374,231 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 414.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,705,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374,231 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.40% of Enhabit worth $19,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Enhabit by 404.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Enhabit during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Enhabit during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Enhabit by 104.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period.

NYSE EHAB traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 174,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,106. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Enhabit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $462.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.01.

Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enhabit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

