Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $30,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 225.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

NYSE:HLI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,224. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.92 and a fifty-two week high of $133.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.37 and its 200-day moving average is $111.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Activity

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $107,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,583,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

