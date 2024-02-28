Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Eaton comprises approximately 1.1% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $42,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.99. 629,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,214. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,323. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

