Ancora Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of MDU Resources Group worth $16,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth $871,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth $201,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth $513,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 186,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MDU stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $21.56. 406,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,108. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

