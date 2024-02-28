Ancora Advisors LLC Has $31.93 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,005 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 0.8% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $31,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after buying an additional 6,194,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,723,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $75.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,678,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,334,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $83.26. The company has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.18.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

View Our Latest Report on CVS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.