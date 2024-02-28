Ancora Advisors LLC Has $58.96 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $58,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

JPST traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,973. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

