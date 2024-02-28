Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,238,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 66,787 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group accounts for about 2.0% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $76,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $777,503.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of BERY stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $57.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.54.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BERY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

