Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,308,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,189,000. Elanco Animal Health makes up about 1.0% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.67% of Elanco Animal Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,168,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,656,000 after purchasing an additional 172,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,676,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,614,000 after acquiring an additional 200,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,045 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 20,392,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,150,000 after acquiring an additional 188,305 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,523,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,556 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

