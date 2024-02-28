Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $10,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704,805 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,439,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,266,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,698,000 after buying an additional 5,436,403 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,144,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,985,000 after buying an additional 5,290,010 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,790,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,939 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFUV stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.56. 128,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,328. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $38.72.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.