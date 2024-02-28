Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $166.96. 2,417,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,571,331. The company has a market cap of $229.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

