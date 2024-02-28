Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 144,936 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,936 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $11,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 29.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,635. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.67. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $106.24 and a 12-month high of $131.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NSRGY

Nestlé Profile

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.