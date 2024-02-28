Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 8,153 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,153 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.3% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $47,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,609,399,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,627,000 after buying an additional 10,724,110 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 161,420.2% during the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,276,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,404,000 after buying an additional 7,271,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $161.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,312,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,092,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $387.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.62. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $175.97.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.
