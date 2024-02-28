Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,863 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $12,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 148.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 130,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 78,135 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter worth about $596,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 193,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $2,885,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FBIN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE FBIN traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.02. 257,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,001. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.62.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

