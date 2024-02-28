ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.91. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $65.89. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.27 and a beta of 0.78.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $683,083.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 957,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,217,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,226 shares of company stock worth $2,489,093. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on ANIP. StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANIP
About ANI Pharmaceuticals
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ANI Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.