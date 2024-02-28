ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.91. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $65.89. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $683,083.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 957,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,217,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,226 shares of company stock worth $2,489,093. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANIP. StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANIP

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.