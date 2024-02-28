Ankr Market Capitalization Reaches $360.96 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $360.96 million and approximately $51.42 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00014786 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00016499 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,284.73 or 0.99597419 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001205 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 421,984.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.38 or 0.00172891 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008116 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03405868 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 278 active market(s) with $55,447,214.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

