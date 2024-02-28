Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 145.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,203 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.11% of AON worth $69,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in AON by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in AON by 1.3% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in AON by 10.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in AON by 2.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $315.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AON. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

Get Our Latest Report on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.