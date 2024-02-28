Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $92.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,210. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.83.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). The business had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 13,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $873,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,830,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CAO James George Chopas sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $57,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 13,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $873,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,830,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,552 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

