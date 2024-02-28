Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.93% from the company’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $182.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC raised its stake in Apple by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

