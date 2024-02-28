Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Up 7.3%

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.51 and last traded at $15.19. Approximately 1,134,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,566,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AAOI

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.19 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. Applied Optoelectronics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Applied Optoelectronics

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $957,821.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 41.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.