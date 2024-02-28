ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Up 46,290.9% in February

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,300 shares, an increase of 46,290.9% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ARB IOT Group Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of ARB IOT Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,307. ARB IOT Group has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $5.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49.
ARB IOT Group Company Profile
