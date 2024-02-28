ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOFree Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $1.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The company has a market cap of $24.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.17. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at $55,000.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.