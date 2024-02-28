ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $1.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The company has a market cap of $24.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.17. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $2.27.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.
