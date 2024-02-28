ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $1.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The company has a market cap of $24.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.17. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at $55,000.

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.